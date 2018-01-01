About PIKLIP
PIKLIP is an online photo print service that specializes in selling magical sticky photo prints. You can order photo prints straights from your phone or your computer!
What's so special?
You can stick and peel PIKLIP prints again and again without leaving a mess because they are not adhesive like typical stickers. As long as the surface is flat and clean, they'll stick to just about anything!
What's it used for?
Possibilities are limitless. There are countless ways you can decorate your home, personal space, and belongings with just a little bit of imagination! Give it a try and decorate your world with the photos you love!